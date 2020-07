Added: 06.07.2020 13:28 | 9 views | 0 comments

A research team led by Northwestern University scientists has uncovered the structural makeup of human dental enamel at unprecedented atomic resolution, revealing lattice patterns and unexpected irregularities. Dental enamel is a principal component of teeth, and has evolved to bear large chewing forces, resist mechanical fatigue and withstand wear over decades. Its functional impairment and [...]