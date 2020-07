Added: 06.07.2020 10:19 | 3 views | 0 comments

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a striking photo of a bright, barred spiral galaxy called NGC 7513. NGC 7513 is located approximately 56 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Sculptor. Discovered on September 24, 1864 by the German astronomer Albert Marth, the galaxy has a diameter of around 65,000 light-years. Otherwise [...]