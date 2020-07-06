'Biologically relevant' levels of a fertility hormone are detected in human hair samples



Added: 05.07.2020 23:59 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pinterest.co.uk



The prospect of a non-invasive test of ovarian reserve is a little closer following results from a study showing that measurement of a fertility hormone can be accurately taken from a sample of human hair. More in www.sciencedaily.com »