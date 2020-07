Added: 03.07.2020 20:16 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists from Brazil and the United States has found the specialized oral glands in the jaws of the ringed caecilian (Siphonops annulatus), a snake-shaped amphibian related to frogs and salamanders. Neither snakes nor worms, caecilians (order Gymnophiona) are limbless amphibians found in tropical climates of Africa, Asian and the Americas. These creatures [...]