CERN Physicists Discover Four-Charm-Quark Particle



Source: microcosm.web.cern.ch



Physicists from CERN's LHCb Collaboration have discovered a new tetraquark particle, named X(6900), composed of two charm quarks and two charm antiquarks. Quarks are point-like elementary particles that typically come in packages of two (mesons) or three (baryons), the most familiar of which are the proton and neutron - each is made of three quarks.