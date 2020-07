Moss protein corrects genetic defects of other plants



Added: 03.07.2020 19:20 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Almost all land plants employ an army of molecular editors who correct errors in their genetic information. Researchers have now transferred one of these proofreaders from the moss Physcomitrium patens (previously known as Physcomitrella patens) into a flowering plant. Surprisingly, it performs its work there as reliably as in the moss itself. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Army