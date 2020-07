Radio Telescopes Reveal Lukewarm Atmosphere of Nearby Red Supergiant Star Antares



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) have created the most detailed map yet of the atmosphere of Antares, one of the largest and brightest stars visible to naked eye in the night sky. Antares is located approximately 554 light-years away in the constellation of