Grassroots dog vaccinations can help stop rabies, but not alone



Added: 02.07.2020 23:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.studyfinds.org



While scientists are trying to find a vaccine for COVID-19, the rabies virus continues to kill 59,000 people every year. But unlike COVID, a vaccine has existed for more than a century. Vaccinating dogs can stop the spread to humans, but systemic challenges make that easier said that done. In a new study, scientists where grassroots campaigns to stop rabies work -- and where they need to be coupled with large-scale efforts. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Couples