Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have observed G286.21+0.17, a massive protocluster located some 8,000 light-years away in the constellation of Carina. ALMA observed the motions of turbulent molecular gas (purple ‘fireworks streamers’) falling into the cluster, forming dense cores that ultimately create individual stars. The stars [...]