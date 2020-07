Added: 02.07.2020 18:36 | 8 views | 0 comments

Using data from the Miniature Radio Frequency (Mini-RF) instrument onboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a team of U.S. researchers has characterized the dust found at the bottom of the Moon’s craters and found evidence that the lunar subsurface might be richer in metals, like iron and titanium, than thought. Substantial evidence points to the [...]