Blood tests can predict the risk of liver cirrhosis



Repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in the blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver disease, according to a new study. The risk of liver cirrhosis increases if the levels of this biomarker rise between two testing occasions.