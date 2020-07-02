Flexible material shows potential for use in fabrics to heat, cool



Added: 02.07.2020 16:50 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.birdnote.org



A new study finds that a material made of carbon nanotubes has a combination of thermal, electrical and physical properties that make it an appealing candidate for next-generation smart fabrics. More in www.sciencedaily.com »