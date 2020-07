Added: 02.07.2020 14:22 | 7 views | 0 comments

Fragments of an exploding short-period comet may have caused destruction of the Paleolithic settlement at Abu Hureyra in northern Syria about 12,800 years ago, according to new research led by Comet Research Group scientists. Abu Hureyra is a mound settlement (commonly known as a ‘tell’) located in northern Syria along the Euphrates River. The ancient [...]