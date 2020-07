Fever-associated seizures after vaccination do not affect development, behavior



Added: 01.07.2020 21:29 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wikihow.com



Now a new study has found there is no difference in developmental and behavioral outcomes for children who have febrile seizures after vaccination, children who have febrile seizures not associated with vaccination and children who have never had a seizure. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children