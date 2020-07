A simpler way to make sensory hearing cells



Added: 01.07.2020 18:42 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.astrobio.net



Scientists are whispering the secrets of a simpler way to generate the sensory cells of the inner ear. Their approach uses direct reprogramming to produce sensory cells known as 'hair cells,' due to their hair-like protrusions that sense sound waves. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists