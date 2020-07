Added: 01.07.2020 16:53 | 5 views | 0 comments

The 1,430-year-old basalt pipe from central Washington State, the United States, not only contained nicotine, but also had strong evidence for the smoking of the Indian tobacco (Nicotiana quadrivalvis) and the smooth sumac (Rhus glabra). Until now, the use of specific plant mixtures by ancient people in the American Northwest had only been speculated about. [...]