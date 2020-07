Geoscientists Release New Maps of Continent Zealandia



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



A team of scientists from GNS Science, New Zealand's leading provider of Earth, geoscience and isotope research and consultancy services, has created new bathymetric and tectonic maps of Zealandia, Earth's eighth continent. Zealandia has 4.9 million km2 of landmass and once made up approximately 5% of the area of Gondwana, the ancient supercontinent that included