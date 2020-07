Added: 01.07.2020 10:02 | 10 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have discovered striking similarities between the fossilized bones of giant penguins that lived 62 million years ago in what is now New Zealand and those of the plotopterids, a group of flightless seabirds that lived in North America and Japan between 37 and 25 million years ago. Plotopterids (family Plotopteridae) are extinct, flightless and [...]