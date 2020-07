Geologists identify deep-earth structures that may signal hidden metal lodes



Scientists have discovered previously unrecognized structural lines 100 miles or more down in the earth that appear to signal the locations of giant deposits of copper, lead, zinc and other vital metals lying close enough to the surface to be mined, but too far down to be found using current exploration methods. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists