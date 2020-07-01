Whole-town study reveals more than 40% of COVID-19 infections had no symptoms



Added: 30.06.2020 23:19 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: www.marineinsight.com



A study of COVID-19 in the quarantined Italian town of VÃ², where most of the population was tested, reveals the importance of asymptomatic cases. More in www.sciencedaily.com »