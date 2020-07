Added: 30.06.2020 23:19 | 20 views | 0 comments

Reports show that cancer is the second-highest leading cause of death globally. A recent study by scientists provides new evidence supporting the presence of a key mechanism behind progression and relapse in cancer. The study discusses the role of MBNL1 protein as a biomarker for cancer prognosis, which can lead to the development of new treatment strategies for cancer.