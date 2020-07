Novel pathology could improve diagnosis and treatment of Huntington's and other diseases

Scientists have discovered a novel pathology that occurs in several human neurodegenerative diseases, including Huntington's disease. The article describes how SAFB1 expression occurs in both spinocerebellar ataxias and Huntington's disease and may be a common marker of these conditions, which have a similar genetic background.