A cosmic mystery: ESO telescope captures the disappearance of a massive star



Added: 30.06.2020



Astronomers have discovered the absence of an unstable massive star in a dwarf galaxy. Scientists think this could indicate that the star became less bright and partially obscured by dust. An alternative explanation is that the star collapsed into a black hole without producing a supernova. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists