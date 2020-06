Added: 30.06.2020 16:27 | 10 views | 0 comments

New research reveals that two of the largest reservoirs at Tikal, an ancient Maya city in what is now northern Guatemala, were contaminated with high levels of mercury, phosphate and cyanobacteria known to produce deadly toxins. Tikal is one of the largest archaeological sites and political, economic and military centers of the pre-Columbian Maya civilization. [...]