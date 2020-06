Far-UVC Light Efficiently Inactivates Airborne Seasonal Coronaviruses



A team of scientists at Columbia University Irving Medical Center has demonstrated that low doses of 222-nm far ultraviolet C (far-UVC) light inactivate 99.9% of aerosolized seasonal coronaviruses HCoV-229E and HCoV-OC43. As all human coronaviruses have similar genomic sizes, far-UVC light would be expected to show similar inactivation efficiency against SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses.