Humans Navigate with Stereo Sense of Smell



Source: internationalstudentsguide.org



Humans have a stereo sense of smell that subconsciously guides navigation, according to new research from the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. "The human brain exploits subtle differences between the inputs to the paired eyes and ears to construct 3D experiences and navigate the environment. Whether and how it does so [...]