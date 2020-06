SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Produces Long Tentacles in Infected Cells



Added: 29.06.2020 19:11 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.biomol.com



Cells hijacked by SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, grow arm-like extensions, or filopodia, which may explain rapid viral spread throughout the body. “Viruses are unable to replicate and spread on their own: they need an organism to carry, replicate, and transmit them to further hosts,” explained study first author Dr. Mehdi [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »