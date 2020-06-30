New 3D model shows how the paradise tree snake uses aerial undulation to fly



Added: 29.06.2020 20:19 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: 500px.com



For more than 20 years, a biomedical engineering and mechanics professor has sought to measure and model the biomechanics of snake flight and answer questions about them, like that of aerial undulation's functional role. More in www.sciencedaily.com »