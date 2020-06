Astronomers Find Monster Quasar in Early Universe



An international team of astronomers has discovered the second most distant quasar ever found. Named Pōniuā`ena and designated J100758.264+211529.207 (J1007+2115), the object is around 13.1 billion light-years away, and contains a huge black hole with the mass equivalent to about 1.5 billion Suns, about twice as massive as that in the most distant known quasar [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »