Blood pressure connected to eye health in young children



Added: 29.06.2020 14:00 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.willistonherald.com



Children with impaired microvascular health developed higher systolic blood pressure over the course of a four-year study. Narrowing of retinal arteries in children who began the study with normal blood pressure predicted development of high blood pressure during early childhood. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children