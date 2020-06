Study: Bottlenose Dolphins Learn Foraging Skills from Their Peers



Source: www.jansatta.com



Indian Ocean bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops aduncus) are not only capable of learning new ways to catch prey, but they are also motivated to learn from their peers, not just from their mothers, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology. “Our study shows that the foraging behavior ‘shelling’ spreads through social learning [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » India Tags: Indiana