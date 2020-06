Gold mining restricts Amazon rainforest recovery



Source: www.nytimes.com



Gold mining significantly limits the regrowth of Amazon forests, greatly reducing their ability to accumulate carbon, according to a new study. The researchers warn that the impacts of mining on tropical forests are long-lasting and that active land management and restoration will be necessary to recover tropical forests on previously mined lands. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Gold, Cher Tags: Amazon