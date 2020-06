Hubble Spots Flocculent Spiral Galaxy



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a spectacular image of the spiral galaxy NGC 2775. NGC 2775 is located approximately 67 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Cancer. The galaxy was discovered on December 19, 1783 by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel. It belongs to the Antilia-Hydra Cloud