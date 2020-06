Promising treatment to slow kidney disease doesn't prove out in clinical trial



Source: elemental.medium.com



Progression of kidney disease in type 1 diabetes is correlated with increased amounts of uric acid. A drug that reduces uric acid levels was tested in a multi-institution randomized clinical trial. Though the study did not show the desired clinical benefit, it did provide a very clear answer to an important scientific question. More in www.sciencedaily.com »