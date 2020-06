Added: 26.06.2020 15:56 | 9 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have identified a giant wombat-like marsupial that lived 25 million years ago (Oligocene epoch) in what is now Australia. Named Mukupirna nambensis, the prehistoric creature was at least five times larger than living wombats and so different that the researchers have had to create a new family to accommodate it. The fossilized remains of [...]