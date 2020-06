Compact System of Super-Earths Found around Lacaille 9352



A team of astronomers from the RedDots project has discovered two super-Earths and a candidate planet orbiting the nearby 4.57-billion-year-old red dwarf star Lacaille 9352. At 10.7 light-years away, Lacaille 9352 is the 12th closest star system to the Sun. Also known as Gliese 887, GJ 887 and HD 217987, this red dwarf lies in