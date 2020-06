Added: 26.06.2020 13:08 | 8 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured striking images of HBC 672’s unseen protoplanetary disk casting a huge shadow across a more distant cloud in a star-forming region. HBC 672 resides in a star-forming region called the Serpens Nebula, about 1,300 light-years away. Hubble captured a striking observation of the star’s planet-forming disk [...]