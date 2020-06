Unexpected mental illnesses found in a spectrum of a rare genetic disorder



Added: 26.06.2020 1:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theage.com.au



Researchers found an unexpected spectrum of mental illnesses in patients with a rare gene mutation. These patients had a ''double hit'' condition that combined features and symptoms of fragile X syndrome and premutation disorder, in addition to a range of psychiatric symptoms. The findings revealed the need for clinicians to consider the complexities of the co-existing conditions of patients with both psychological and fragile X associated disorders. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Genes