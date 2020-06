Breakthrough Listen Scans Kepler-160 System for Alien Technosignatures



The Breakthrough Listen Initiative, the largest ever scientific research program aimed at finding evidence of alien civilizations, has conducted a search for artificial radio emission associated with Kepler-160, a system of four planets that includes the newly-discovered habitable-zone planet Kepler-160e. Kepler-160 is approximately 3,141 light-years away toward the constellation of Lyra. This Sun-like star is