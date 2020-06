Bugs resort to several colors to protect themselves from predators



New research has revealed for the first time that shield bugs use a variety of colors throughout their lives to avoid predators. For years it has been thought that animals living in the same environment -- like nymphs and adults of the same species -- should use similar warning colors, not different ones. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals