The plant product cellulose is the most abundant form of biomass globally and can be converted into useful products such as biofuels. However, the processing of this biopolymer is cumbersome, owing to its rigid, water-insoluble structure. To overcome this, scientists recently developed a novel laser-based technique that makes cellulose degradation easier. Because this reaction does not require harsh conditions, it can lead to efficient application of cellulose across various industries, especially environmental technology.