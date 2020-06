Added: 24.06.2020 19:58 | 6 views | 0 comments

A molecular motor developed by a team of researchers from Switzerland consists of just 16 atoms. “This brings us close to the ultimate size limit for molecular motors,” said co-author Dr. Oliver Gröning, head of the Functional Surfaces Research Group at Empa - Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology. The team’s molecular motor [...]