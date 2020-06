Physicists Verify Half-Century-Old Theory about Rotating Black Holes



Added: 24.06.2020 17:41 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.atelierten.com



Physicists from the University of Glasgow and the University of Arizona have experimentally verified a half-century-old theory that began as speculation about how an advanced alien civilization could use a rotating black hole to generate energy. In 1969, British mathematical physicist Roger Penrose proposed a method to extract the energy of a rotating black hole, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »