Physicists Create New Isotope of Mendelevium



Added: 24.06.2020 14:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: newscenter.lbl.gov



In an experiment performed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s 88-inch cyclotron, a team of physicists successfully created a new isotope of the human-made element mendelevium. Mendelevium, a synthetic radioactive element of the actinide family with the symbol Md and atomic number 10, was first created by Berkeley Lab scientists in 1955. The newly-created isotope, mendelevium-244, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists