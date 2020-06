New class of precision medicine strips cancer of its DNA defenses



Source: www.sciencemag.org



A new precision medicine targeting cancer's ability to repair its DNA has shown promising results in the first clinical trial of the drug class. The new study, designed to test the drug's safety, found that half of patients given the new drug either alone or with platinum chemotherapy saw their cancer stop growing, and two patients saw their tumours shrink or disappear completely. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: DNA