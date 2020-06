Social and behavioral factors most closely associated with dying



Added: 23.06.2020 18:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.npr.org



Smoking, divorce and alcohol abuse have the closest connection to death out of 57 social and behavioural factors analyzed in this study. The researchers analyzed data collected from 13,611 adults in the U.S. between 1992 and 2008, and identified which factors applied to those who died between 2008 and 2014. They intentionally excluded biological and medical factors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Alcohol