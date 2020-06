Added: 23.06.2020 16:39 | 16 views | 0 comments

A team of U.S. paleontologists has redescribed the morphology of a long-snouted ray-finned fish called Tanyrhinichthys mcallisteri and created a more complete and accurate reconstruction of the fish as a living animal. Tanyrhinichthys mcallisteri lived around 300 million years ago (Carboniferous period) in an estuary environment in what is today New Mexico, the United States. [...]