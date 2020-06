Astronomers Find Youngest Known Hot Jupiter



Using data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and Spitzer Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered a transiting hot-Jupiter exoplanet orbiting a very young star called HIP 67522. HIP 67522 is a G0-type star located about 417 light-years away in the constellation of Centaurus. Otherwise known as HD 120411, 2MASS J13500627-4050090 and TYC 7794-2268-1, the