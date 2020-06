Coal-Burning Contributed to End-Permian Mass Extinction



An international team of geologists has found the first direct evidence that volcanic eruptions in the southern part of the Siberian Traps region 252 million years ago burned large volumes of coal and vegetation. The end-Permian extinction, also known as the Permian-Triassic extinction event and the Great Dying, is the Earth's most severe mass extinction