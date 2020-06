Nanoplastics accumulate in land-plant tissues



Added: 23.06.2020 3:18 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: www.techexplorist.com



As concern grows among environmentalists and consumers about micro- and nanoplastics in the oceans and in seafood, they are increasingly studied in marine environments. But little was known about nanoplastics in agricultural soils. Researchers now have direct evidence that nanoplastics are internalized by terrestrial plants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Oil